Dr Sim mulls study to see if current monsoon drains can handle huge volumes of rain water

KUCHING (Dec 15): The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak might need to conduct a study to determine if the current monsoon drains are able to accommodate the increasing volume of rain water.

In expressing this view, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the volume of rain water seems to be increasing especially during this monsoon season and drains which were built 50 years ago might not be sufficient to channel the deluge.

“I was driving around Batu Kawa a few nights ago and it started to rain so heavily. It was quite impossible to drive as I could barely see the road. Seems like this year, the rain brings an unusually large volume of water,” said Dr Sim at a press conference at the Batu Lintang fire station yesterday.

On the local council front, Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said directives to clear drains of rubbish and any debris at this crucial time had been issued.

On another note, he said sometimes they would gather complaints from the public as to why the government was paying the Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel to conduct patrols in their village though there were no cases of flash floods.

“I would like to say that it is better to be prepared than not to be prepared,” he pointed out.

He added that the flood which hit West Malaysia early this year saw people pointing fingers as to who was to be blamed for the slow rescue efforts.

“We do not want Sarawak to be in that kind of situation. If it happens we want everybody to be safe and minimise the suffering,” said Dr Sim.

He added that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee together with the federal and state agencies are constantly on their toes to spring into action in the event of any crisis, especially floods.

“All of the agencies involved are in the loop and are on alert,” he said.

Dr Sim thanked the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department for their preparations for any incidents of flash floods in the state.

“I have been briefed by the Bomba Sarawak director that everything such as equipment and personnel are sufficient and already on standby,” he added.