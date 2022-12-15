Elderly man found safe in Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD (Dec 15): An 80-year-old man was found safe after he was reported missing inside a jungle at Kampung Bangkahak Nayasan, here on Thursday.

Kota Belud fire and rescue station chief Muhammad Syazwan Latun said a distress call was made to the station at 9.52am and teams were deployed to the location.

Initial report stated that family members realised the man had gone missing around 3am and a search was immediately carried out with help from villagers.

Family members then called the Kota Belud fire and rescue station for assistance.

The search team located the man some 300 meters from his home just before noon the same day.

“The elderly man sustained minor injuries on his leg and was given early treatment at the scene by the search team before he was taken to hospital for further treatment,” said Muhammad Syazwan, adding that he was reported to be in stable condition.

The operation ended at 12.11pm without any untoward incident, said Muhammad Syazwan.