Fire damages Taman Beverly house’s living room

KUCHING (Dec 15): A fire around 11.40am today damaged part of the living room of a house at Taman Beverly, Jalan Kuching-Serian.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the blaze damaged 20 per cent of the room, which measured about 9.3 square metres.

The fire also destroyed several pieces of furniture and a mattress.

The statement said all seven residents of the house were not injured in the incident.

Firefighters from the Siburan fire station managed to control and extinguish the fire by 12.41pm.

Also at the scene were the police and Sesco technicians.