First-class graduate receives Freezailah Forest Sustainability Award

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 15): Alexander Irvin Joseph, 25, was selected as the Freezailah Forest Sustainability Award recipient for his thesis titled “The Effect Of Different Inoculants on The Wood Properties and Agarwood Formation of Aquilaria Malaccensis (Karas) Branch Wood”.

The University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) graduate from Kampung Marabahai in Tuaran said that he opted for the title in his thesis because it was close to his own experience in the village.

He also said that he wanted to raise awareness to the local community about the benefits of planting agarwood trees since it can bring good returns.

“I am very happy and did not expect to be selected to receive this award considering that many of my friends were also excellent,” he said. Alexander was also presented with RM2,000 for the award.

“However, I am grateful and thankful to be selected as a recipient,” he said.

Alexander, who is graduating from the Wood Technology and Industry program under the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Faculty of Tropical Forestry (FPT) is also listed as a first-class graduate for achieving a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.79.

The award was presented by UMS pro chancellor Tan Sri Azman Hashim during the 24th UMS Convocation Ceremony.