Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): Actor Henry Cavill, who played Superman in previous DC films, will not be returning as the Man of Steel.

After a meeting with the new DC heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the British actor via an Instagram post, broke the news to his fans and followers.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.

“James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” Cavill wrote in his post.

Previously, Cavill made headlines after announcing his return as the iconic superhero back in October, around the same time Gunn and Safran were made head of DC Studios.

Cavill added that although fans can mourn his exit but reminded them that Superman still exists in the DC universe.

Meanwhile, Gunn via Twitter confirmed that he and Safran had prepared their new DC slate of projects for next year and that includes a feature film on Superman.

Gunn revealed that the new Superman film will focus on Superman’s earlier days which was the reason Cavill had to give up the cape.

He added that during the meeting with Cavill, they were looking at possibilities of working together in future DC films with Cavill helming another character.

Gunn also shared that they were looking to bring filmmaker and Batman actor, Ben Affleck, to direct future DC movies.

In the reply section, Gunn confirms that he has been working on the new Superman film for a while and they’re still searching for the right director.

He also pointed out that the new film will not be another origin story.

Gunn’s tweet garnered over 25,000 likes and has been retweeted over 3,000 times with over 3,000 replies from curious and surprised followers. – Malay Mail