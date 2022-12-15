Immigration depot staff called in to solve long queue at Miri UTC

MIRI (Dec 15): The Immigration Department office here has to resort to bringing in manpower from the Bekenu Immigration depot as well as extending their working hours from yesterday to overcome the long queue since last weekend.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting in a press conference yesterday said that he had been informed by the Miri Immigration chief Marie Ajeng that a total of seven officers will be coming in to help at the counter.

“Not only that, the operation hours at the Miri Immigration office at UTC here will be extended from 7am until 9pm for the next 10 days.

“This includes this coming weekend to accommodate the sudden spike in the number of people coming in to renew or apply for passports,” he said.

According to Ting, who is also Piasau assemblyman, he had been informed that some of the visitors had started queuing outside the main entrance to the Immigration office since 3am yesterday.

Last weekend, there was a very long queue at the main entrance of the Immigration office, where some had started queuing since 1am.

Many had to wait for hours for their turn to renew or apply for new passports.

On this, Ting said this could be due to the school holidays when many parents want to bring their children for holidays.

“As we all know, for two years since 2020, many people were not able to travel outside the country or to Sabah via Brunei because of the travel restrictions.

“However, with the relaxation of the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures beginning this year, many parents look forward to this year-end holidays with their children,” he said.

On the stock of the restricted passports to Brunei, Ting said he had been informed by Marie that their office here had requested for more of the passports from their headquarters in Kuching.

“For those wanting to go to Sabah via land, they can apply for the restricted passport which is cheaper than the international passports,” he said.

Ting hoped that the matter would be resolved with the immediate measures taken by the Immigration office to address the issue.