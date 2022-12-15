Kuching-born Siti to be Shell Malaysia’s first female country chair

KUCHING (Dec 15): Shell Malaysia today announced the appointment of Siti Hurrairah Sulaiman as the new country chair of Shell Malaysia, effective from Jan 1, 2023.

Shell Malaysia welcomes Siti as the new country chair for Shell Malaysia and senior vice president upstream Malaysia. She will be the first female country chair and SVP upstream for Shell Malaysia.

Siti will succeed Datuk Ivan Tan, who will be taking on the role of executive vice president (wells) for Shell Group. Tan will be based in The Hague, Netherlands upon taking up this global role.

“As country chair of Shell Malaysia, Siti will oversee all Shell Malaysia businesses, in addition to her role as senior vice president for the upstream business in Malaysia,” Shell Malaysia said in a statement.

“Siti originates from Kuching, Sarawak and started her journey with Shell as a Shell scholar. She graduated from Imperial College in London with a first-class degree in mechanical engineering and started her career as an operation engineer in Shell Malaysia Upstream.

“In the early days of her career, Siti took on roles in development, planning, commercial and strategy in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. In 2011, she was appointed as the first female Malaysian asset manager and director of Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd, responsible for Shell’s upstream oil and gas operations in Sabah.”

In 2015, Siti moved to London as GM commercial operations in Shell’s Trading and Supply business, where she was responsible for global commercial services for the Shell Group.

She was then appointed as vice president, integrated Ggas ventures east, where she was responsible for a diverse portfolio of Shell joint ventures across different countries in the East, prior to assuming her current role as vice president technical asset operations, where she oversees a large global technical organisation that supports assets and operating units across the Shell Group.

Shell Malaysia extends its gratitude to Tan for his leadership, commitment, and contribution to its business in Malaysia, and congratulate him on his new role as executive vice president in the Shell Group.