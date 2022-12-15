Nanta: GPS pledges support to PM Anwar

KUCHING (Dec 15): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has pledged to continue supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when a vote of confidence on the Prime Minister is tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.

GPS secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi told reporters after a meeting with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and other coalition leaders here this evening that they have scrutinised the agreement to support Anwar.

“The main objective of this agreement is for all parties in the Unity Government to stay united in forming a government and place our confidence in the Prime Minister (Anwar),” he said.

GPS’ support for the federal government was based on the interests and rights of Sarawak, including the implementation of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Nanta.

“For GPS the important thing is to guarantee the rights of Sarawak,” he added.

Nanta, being secretary-general, will be the signatory of the agreement for GPS expected to be tomorrow.

Earlier today in Putrajaya, Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof said all leaders of parties that support Anwar had discussed the matter.

“All party chiefs had discussed about it. I don’t have details of the agreement. I am going back for a meeting at the GPS level to view the content of the agreement,” he told reporters after officiating at the 8th IMPAC convocation in Putrajaya.

The Petra Jaya MP and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Senior Vice president explained the document signing by leaders of parties will be a prelude to the confidence vote in Parliament slated for next Monday (Dec 19).

The coalitions and / or parties which has previously voiced up their support to the unity government under the leadership of Anwar are Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), GPS, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Parti Warisan (Warisan), Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).