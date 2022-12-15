News organisations must embrace changes due to online challengers, says veteran journalist

MIRI (Dec 15): News organisations must embrace the changes brought about by online media, said veteran journalist Toman Mamora @ Tagor Toman Debataraja Mamora.

Toman, who won the Sarawak Media Icon 2022 award during the 34th Kenyalang Journalism Awards here last week, said the industry he has been a part of for over three decades has changed drastically with the advent of the internet and social media.

“Towards the 1990s, there was a transitioning towards IT and this posed challenges to conventional media. They began to adapt themselves, because if not they will be overtaken or outsmarted by online media,” he said in an interview.

He also advised journalists, especially younger ones, to go beyond straight forward reporting.

“They have to engage in research. When you tell a story, there must be an element of human interest,” he said.

Toman, who currently writes the column ‘Between the Lines’ for thesundaypost, has won numerous accolades including the Shell Gold Journalism Award for best writer in 1997 and Azam Best Writer’s Award in 1998.

He was also conferred the Ahli Bintang Sarawak and Pegawai Bintang Sarawak awards by the state government in 1990 and 1994 respectively.

In addition, Toman was also awarded the bronze Service Award by the Sarawak government in conjunction with Sarawak’s 40th anniversary of independence in 2003.

Toman has also written for publications such as Political Musing (1995), Blowing up the mindset (PBB 1995), Unlocking Tourism Potential (Sarawak Economy, Gaya Media Sdn Bhd 1997), and Thinking Communication and Managing Consent.

He has also lectured at University College Sabah, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Otago University in New Zealand, and Inti College.

Toman is also a chartered member of the World Editors Forum, a member of the Malaysian Institute of Public Relations, and a member of the British Institute of Management.