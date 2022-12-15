Petronas Carigali, Shin Yang among Premier’s environmental award champs

KUCHING (Dec 15): Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Asset) and Shin Yang Sdn Bhd emerged champions of the 10th Premier of Sarawak Environmental Award in the Large Enterprise and Medium Enterprise categories respectively.

Other champions were Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) for Local Authority category, Miri Port Authority for Government Sector category, Datuk Chris Chung Soon Nam for Open category, and The Round Tower 1886 Cafe and Restaurant for the Eateries and Food Outlet category.

Gold Award winners for Large Enterprise category were Mukah Power Generation Sdn Bhd, Sejingkat Power Corporation Sdn Bhd, Murum Hydro Power Generation Sdn Bhd, Tanjung Kidurong Power Station Bintulu, HGST Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) – Lubok Antu Paim Oil Mill 2, Salcra – Serian Palm Oil Mill Sdn Bhd, Longi (Kuching) Sdn Bhd and Longi Technology (Kuching) Sdn Bhd, Samsung Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd, Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd, Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Asset) – NC3 Platform, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Asset) – Temana Platform, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Asset) D35/J4/D21/D12 Platform, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Asset) – Kumang Cluster (KAKG Platform), Rosebay Enterprise Sdn Bhd, Jobenar Raya Sdn Bhd, and Linau Mewah Sdn Bhd.

Gold Award winners for the Medium Enterprise category were Hilton Kuching, Sime Darby Oils Bintulu Sdn Bhd, Salcra – Sarawak Fertilizer Sdn Bhd, Pekerjaan Piasau Konkerit Sdn Bhd, KACC Construction Sdn Bhd, Shin Yang Sdn Bhd – Nibong Forest Management Unit-T3432, Shin Yang Sdn Bhd – Patah Forest Management Unit – T/9155, Glenealy Plantations Sdn Bhd – Jelalong 2 Estate, Glenealy Plantations Sdn Bhd – Belaga 1 Estate, Glenealy Plantations Sdn Bhd – Lana 1 Estate, and Glenealy Plantations Sdn Bhd – Jelalong 6 Estate.

Gold Award winners for the Local Authority category were Sibu Municipal Council, Bintulu Development Authority, Padawan Municipal Council, and Kuching South City Council.

Gold Award winners for the Government category were Universiti Teknologi MARA Sarawak and Miri Hospital.

Gold Award winners for Open category were Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia and Reuse of Refuse Borneo.

Aside from that, 16 other enterprises won the Merit Award. They were Batang Ai Power Generation Sdn Bhd and OM Materials Sarawak Sdn Bhd for Large Enterprise Category; Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club, Salcra – Roban South Oil Palm Estate, Salcra – Stenggang Oil Palm Estate, Salcra – Undan Oil Palm Estate, Salcra – Lemanak Oil Palm Estate, Salcra – Melikin Oil Palm Estate, Salcra – Batu Kaya Oil Palm Estate, Salcra – Sedarat Memaloi Oil Palm Estate, Salcra – Saribas Oil Palm Estate, Salcra – Pakit Undop Oil Palm Estate, and Salcra – Batang Ai Oil Palm Estate for Medium Enterprise Category; Kota Samarahan Municipal Council for Local Authority Category; as well as Bintulu Port Sdn Bhd and Salcra for Government Sector Category.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg presented the awards last night.

He said the award is a state government initiative to recognise participating industries, organisations, and individuals for their commitment to reduce the impact of their operations on the environment, embracing environmental stewardship, and engaging themselves in sustainable development.

He added the number of entries for the 10th PSEA 2021/2022 increased by 36 per cent, from 106 participants for the ninth CMEA 2019/2020 to 144 entries.

“The initiative to organize this prestigious biennially Premier of Sarawak Environmental Award (PSEA) is to provide an avenue for the industries, businesses, local authorities, eateries and food outlets and the individuals to demonstrate their corporate environmental responsibility in showcasing their organisational green initiatives in reducing carbon footprints in their production processes and operations,” he said.

Abang Johari said the award also serves to create environmental awareness among enterprises that have yet to demonstrate stewardship and identify areas for improvement in environmental management.

The award was previously known as the Chief Minister’s Environmental Award.