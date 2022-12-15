PM Anwar vows prompt action to shore up Malaysia’s economy

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): The government will urgently prioritise structural economic reforms to drive growth and build momentum for the country’s recovery, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the government will act immediately to implement short- and long-term measures to brace the economy against headwinds such as slowing global growth, risks of international conflict and geopolitical problems, and disruption to the food and supply chains.

“My efforts are to ensure that economic structural reforms are implemented in an orderly manner to stimulate growth and strengthen the foundations of the country’s economy.

“Attracting quality investment, transitioning to a low-carbon economy, improving social protection, and strengthening fiscal resilience are among the approaches and measures taken,” Anwar said on Facebook after a visit to Bank Negara Malaysia for a briefing on the prospects, challenges, and focus of the country’s current economic policies.

Also present at the briefing were deputy finance ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Steven Sim and other senior officials of the finance ministry. – Malay Mail