Report: Fadillah confirms parties backing Anwar as PM to sign agreement tomorrow

KUCHING (Dec 15): Political parties supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister will sign an agreement tomorrow, said Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

Berita Harian reported the Petra Jaya MP and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president as saying the document signing will be a prelude to the confidence vote on Anwar’s leadership in Parliament scheduled for Monday (Dec 19).

“All party chiefs had discussed about it. I don’t have details of the agreement. I am going back for a meeting at the GPS level to view the contents of the agreement,” Fadillah is quoted as saying after officiating at the eighth Impac convocation in Putrajaya today.

Besides Pakatan Harapan (PH), the coalitions and parties that had previously voiced their support for the unity government under Anwar are Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Parti Warisan (Warisan), Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

Two independent MPs have also stated they would back Anwar.

Berita Harian also reported that Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal would attend the agreement signing ceremony.

“We will have a meeting this Friday to sign the agreement between PH and other parties, I will be attending,” Shafie said in a statement last night.

During a press conference in Putrajaya on Wednesday, Anwar confirmed leaders of other coalitions in his unity government have also agreed to back him.

“The heads of BN, GPS, GRS, Warisan and other parties have given their commitment and we can continue,” he said.

Anwar is chairman of PH and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president.

A vote of confidence is scheduled to be tabled during the two-day Parliament sitting starting Monday.

Based on the total number of MPs from parties backing Anwar plus the two independent MPs, the prime minister should have 135 MPs from the 222-seat Parliament.