Roland: PKR S’wak eyes senatorships, posts in GLCs, statutory bodies

MIRI (Dec 15): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is eyeing for senatorships or posts in government-linked companies or statutory bodies under the unity government led by Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said its chairman Roland Engan.

He said the request would be presented to Anwar, who is also PKR president.

“We will try to convince our leaders to accommodate certain positions under the power of the federal government to include even qualified people as ambassadors,” he said in a press conference today.

He said the state PKR leadership council wants meaningful participation of its branch and grassroot leaders in the state where the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is a partner in the unity government.

Roland hoped PKR Sarawak will be given its due share in power-sharing arrangements, pointing out that Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak will be holding its meeting tomorrow to chart out its direction.

PH, Barisan Nasional (BN) and GPS are the three main coalitions forming the federal government following a call for unity by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong following a hung parliament after the 15th General Election (GE15) on November 19.

PH Sarawak won six seats (PKR 1 and Democratic Action Party (DAP) 5) against 23 seats won by GPS, while the rest were by PN-Bersatu (1) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (1).

None of the PH MPs in Sarawak were appointed in Anwar’s cabinet where GPS has five ministers and a deputy prime minister, and six deputy ministers, and newbie Miri MP Chiew Choon Man was the sole MP from PKR Sarawak.

“Keadilan (PKR) Sarawak acknowledges that there is a colourful reaction towards the cabinet line-up announced by PM10 (Anwar) recently and fully respects the wisdom of PM10 and all other political parties’ heads to form a stable government through the appointment of their respective leaders in the Cabinet.

“As for Keadilan Sarawak, we shall continue to play our role alongside the MPs, federal departments and agencies in all the parliamentary constituencies. It is our duty to ensure the government services must be felt by the rakyat,” said Roland.

According to him, the state leadership council said Sarawakians want the unity government to tackle with urgency incentives for farmers, subsidised items, unemployment, healthcare services and connectivity issues in the state.

However, he added, the party urged the people to be patient pending delivery of services to the grassroots of Sarawak.