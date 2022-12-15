Ruyud Dadtur Kelabit wins Traditional Long Dance Competition (Video)

MIRI (Dec 15): Ruyud Dadtur Kelabit won the inaugural Traditional Long Dance Competition at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here last night.

The group of nine Kelabit women won RM1,000 and a trophy for their graceful and beautiful performance of ‘Arang Kadang’.

Tiling Menging Hip Bilip from the Kayan community came in second, while Dungan Ejing from the Berawan community was third.

They received RM800 and RM600 respectively, along with trophies.

Also competing were Mutiara (Saban), Be’le’ngang Ma’ciek Tu’ran (Kiput), and Busak (Lun Bawang).

All three teams received RM500 each.

The competition required the groups to deliver their version of the Orang Ulu traditional dance during a five-minute performance.

It was organised by Persatuan Wanita Orang Ulu Miri (PWOUM) in conjunction with the Orang Ulu Beads Exhibition Dinner.

It aimed to provide a platform for Orang Ulu women to showcase their talents.

PWOUM chairlady Kijan Toynbee said the Long Dance is an Orang Ulu traditional dance that is normally performed at celebrations and events.

“Thus, we want to play the role of keeping this traditional dance alive by organising this competition. We hope that through this competition, we can promote the beautiful and graceful dance among our younger generation, who are more exposed to modern dances they see on social media.

“The Long Dance is also to promote our state tourism to the tourists. It is one of the main forms of entertainment to promote our beautiful culture,” she said in her speech.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, who officiated at the event, announced a minor rural project grant of RM10,000 for the association next year.

Traditional dance performances by Ting, Miri mayor Adam Yii, and Kijan also raised about RM500.

Some 500 guests at the dinner themed ‘Green and Bling Bling’ also had the opportunity to view an exhibition of the Orang Ulu community’s colourful beaded accessories.