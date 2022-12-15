Sabah, S’wak students are runners-up for Asean Quiz in Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): Three students did Malaysia proud with a runner-up finish in the 10th Asean Quiz held at Nay Pyi Taw in Myanmar yesterday.

A statement by the Department of Information said the winners are Sky Broxlyne Roy Maxwill from SMK Mat Salleh Ranau, Sabah; George Loh Ing Won from SMK Methodist, Sarawak; and Muhammad Adam Haiqal Shaari Ismail from Kuala Terengganu Science Secondary School, Terengganu.

“Among the objectives of this Asean Quiz is to increase knowledge and awareness of Asean affairs among the participants as well as to provide exposure to youth in the region on the cultural, political, economic and social aspects of Asean countries,” read the statement.

The selection of Malaysia’s representatives was made at the national-level Asean Quiz organised by JaPen online from June 1-30 this year to select the three best participants from 54,796 entries.

Themed ‘Asean: A community of Peace, Prosperity and Sustainability’, the biennial competition which began in 2002 is held under the Asean-Coci (Committee of Culture and Information) calendar. — Bernama