Setting fire to Sesco meter lands Balai Ringin man in jail for three years

KUCHING (Dec 15): The Sessions Court here today jailed a 30-year-old man for three years for committing mischief by setting a Sesco electricity meter on fire.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman convicted Sylvester Bangau Daniel Guma from Balai Ringin on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for up to 14 years’ jail and a possible fine upon conviction.

Afidah also ordered for the jail sentence to run from the day of his arrest.

During proceedings, Sylvester, who was unrepresented by legal counsel, remained silent and did not make a mitigation plea.

DPP Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff called for a deterrent sentence on the grounds of the gravity of the offence and public interest.

Sylvester committed the offence at a flat in RPR Taman Sepakat Jaya, Demak Laut around 3am on Sunday.

Based on the facts of the case, Sylvester’s neighbour, who is the complainant, came home from work to find him in the nude.

She also saw him setting fire to a Sesco main electric meter located under the stairs of the flat using flammable coir from a sofa.

The complainant informed her husband about the fire and he helped to put out the flames.

A police report was lodged and Sylvester was arrested on the same day around 10am.

The fire caused damages costing around RM1,000.

It is unclear what motivated Sylvester’s actions.