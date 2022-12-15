Sharifah Hasidah: Some S’wak’s rights under MA63 can be resolved quickly

KUCHING (Dec 15): It is possible that some of Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) can be resolved in a short span of time, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

According to the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) not all rights under MA63 take longer time to be resolved.

She said there are several issues with MA63, some of which may be resolved as soon as possible.

“Our demands are divided into two, some are ‘low-hanging fruits’, which we can solve, some still need to be discussed, negotiated and our laws need to be amended and changed.

“For example, the proposed amendment to the Inland Revenue Act 1995 (Act 533) would allow Sarawak to claim the appropriate amount of special grants based on the rights and laws as enshrined under Article 112 (D) of the Federal Constitution.

“Sarawakian representative on the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), a right listed in the Inter-Governmental Committee report, would enable the amount of tax revenue collected from the state to be determined. Our claim under 112D, we have submitted a special formula, for a special grant review, that maybe resolved immediately, those are the matters that have been agreed upon and maybe resolved immediately,” she said.

She gave these views when met after launching the Dewanita DUBS Women Entrepreneurship Conference 2022 at a hotel here today.

She also said other matters such as 35 per cent representation in the Parliament that require constitutional amendments are matters that cannot be resolved as soon as possible.

“What we are hoping for, some matters, if they can be resolved quickly within a month, God willing, it could be possible. Not all could be resolved soon, many more things need to be negotiated, constitutional law needs to be amended, so it will take time,” she explained.

With Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof now Deputy Prime Minister, Sharifah Hasidah said they are in communication on MA63.

“We will work and sit down together as he (Fadillah) will represent Sarawak in his part in the federal level,” she said.

In July 2017, Sharifah Hasidah headed a delegation to London, United Kingdom, comprising eight experts including the state’s legal team, on a fact-finding mission on MA63, especially to confirm facts through documents in the archives there.

“All these documents, contents, minutes of meetings, documents on our leaders during that time in relation to MA63 were found in the archives. From there we know what are our rights and what we have agreed upon before we formed the country,” she said.