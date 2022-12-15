Sibu duo arrested for suspected trafficking of drugs worth over RM171,000

SIBU (Dec 15): Police have arrested two suspects here for allegedly trafficking drugs worth RM171,270.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the 28-year-old male suspect and 53-year-old female suspect were nabbed during a raid on a house at Jalan Keranji around 5.40pm yesterday.

“Results of the inspection found them in possession of 99 plastic packets printed with the words ‘Juice Masters’ suspected to contain ecstasy drugs weighing 3,420 grammes, worth about RM171,000, and also 18 pink pills suspected to be ecstasy weighing about 5.90 grammes with an estimated street value of RM270,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said both suspects were brought to the police station and the urine test on the male suspect was positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

He said both suspects are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for trafficking and Section 15 (1) of the same Act for self-administration.

The male suspect has been remanded for seven days, while the female suspect was remanded for three days to assist with the investigation.

Section 39B provides for the death sentence or life imprisonment and a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan upon conviction, while the offence under Section 15(1) carries a fine of not more than RM5,000, or up to two years in prison, or both.