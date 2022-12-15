S’wak women group hopes complementary feminine hygiene products extended to the needy

KUCHING (Dec 15): Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS) is hoping the federal government’s initiative to provide complimentary feminine hygiene products will be extended to the needy.

“Hope this initiative reaches the right target group,” its president Angie Garet said when contacted.

Angie said that there should be a joint effort with the women ministry (at state and federal level) to identify beneficiaries that need the supplies more urgently.

“Interesting to see that this will begin at the minister’s office as they are civil servants getting all sorts of bonuses so they are really not poverty stricken,” she said.

“If the target group is B40 is it necessary to start the initiative at the ministry level?” she asked.

Angie was responding to Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa’s aims to solve period poverty in Malaysia which will include offering complimentary feminine hygiene products such as sanitary pads.

“We will start this at the ministry’s office later and hopefully get all other ministries to support this initiative.

“After that we will roll out to the public,” Dr Zaliha told reporters on Dec 12 after her first monthly assembly at the ministry’s building since she was appointed health minister under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.

She said the ministry would include the initiative in future Health Ministry budgets and that plans are underway to do so.

This was among the initiatives that she had in mind to execute as the first woman health minister.

Angie said Dr Zaliha’s vision is great but it has to come with a lot of public awareness raising efforts.

“Questions like how often they (pads) should be changed (should be taken into account). Looking after vaginal health is not just about distributing free sanitary pads,” she said.