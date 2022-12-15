Tiong: Ministry mulls more platforms to display Sarawak’s wealth in tourism

KUCHING (Dec 15): Federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said his ministry will be looking into creating more platforms for Sarawak to display its wealth in tourism.

He pointed out that Sarawak possesses a wealth of cultural and artistic talents waiting to be cultivated and promoted to the world.

“We will look into creating more platforms for Sarawakians to display their talents and creativity, no matter which ethnic cultural background they hail from.

“We need to have more discussions and exchanges on these talents to bring them to the forefront of public awareness and raise their status,” he said on his Facebook post today after paying a courtesy call on the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the latter’s office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

During the meeting with Abang Johari, Tiong said they both touched on the importance and prospects of developing Sarawak tourism to a higher level by promoting the beautiful and unique customs of the state and its local products such as pepper, rattan and textiles to the global stage.