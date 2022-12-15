Traditional attires add colours to UMS convocation ceremony

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 15): Graduates dressed in their unique traditional attire to add colours to Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) 24th convocation ceremony.

Arts and Creative Technology academy (ASTiF) graduate, Roslind Henry, 23, and her family members donned attires that carried the ‘Pua Kumbu”, a motif in the traditional attire of the Iban people in Sarawak.

“We opted to wear these traditional attire because it is our pride while also showcasing the uniqueness of the Sarawak Iban people’s traditional attire to members of the public.

“The ‘Pua Kumbu’ motif is the oldest pattern originating from our ancestors,” she said to the media.

The graduate from Sri Aman, Sarawak, who obtained a Bachelor in Visual Arts Technology with honours also informed that they wore the traditional attire for uniformity during photo sessions.

“The original colour of these attires are yellow but my family has decided to make it contemporary by making it yellow.

“The yellow tone is selected as it is the colour of victory,” she explained.

Roslind is one of the 4,298 students graduating at the convocation ceremony.