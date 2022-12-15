Tubau’s Sg Pesu Bridge officially opens to motorists

MURUM (Dec 15): The 32-metre-long Sungai Pesu Bridge in Jelalong, Tubau has officially opened to motorists.

Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon performed the ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

He said the steel bridge was built under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of Samling Plantation Jelalong-Tubau.

“With the construction of this 32-metre-long steel bridge, which replaces the dilapidated wooden bridge, it will be a very important infrastructure facility for the local community here to bring their agricultural products such as palm oil and their connection to roads to the town or to locations outside Jelalong,” Chukpai said in a Facebook post yesterday.

He said the new bridge will also benefit the company as it is one of the main access links to Jalan Bakun-Bintulu.

Chukpai said the bridge also symbolises the good cooperation between the company, the community, as well as his Murum service centre in an effort to bring convenience to people.