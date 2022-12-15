Upgrading of Jln Kiong Tung in Sibu to address flooding finally starts

SIBU (Dec 15): The long-awaited upgrading project for Jalan Kiong Tung to resolve flooding in the area has finally started.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said the project which cost about RM500,000 is his number one project on his priority list this year because there are a lot of people using that road.

He said the project would include raising the level of the road, tar-sealing and laying of two culverts (four feet in diameter each).

“The road is 674 metre long and it is an important road for most of the road users as a short cut road. This road connects Jalan Oya all the way to Hann’s Residence.

“Very unfortunate, this road is a private road. I remember it was tar-sealed once, by our late Datuk Robert Lau Hoi Chew. However, because it is a private road, the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) cannot do the maintenance,” he told reporters at the handing-over of the project by SMC to the contractor yesterday.

He said SMC could only lay gravel on the road, but it did not help in mitigating the constant flooding.

Chieng hoped that the project would be completed within a month to be on time to be used when school reopens and during Chinese New Year time.

He urged the residents staying nearby to help him to monitor the progress of the project.

He said since the road is one of the main feeder roads, he would maintain the road every year.

“I would also write a letter of proposal to the council to put up the weight limit sign. This road is not designed for heavy duty, not for industrial or heavy vehicles to use,” he said.