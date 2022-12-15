Woman passenger seriously hurt after crash in Betong

KUCHING (Dec 15): A 27-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries after the pick-up truck she was in crashed with another vehicle at Tanjong Pais Skrang in Betong around 12.19pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the woman has been admitted into the Betong Hospital’s redzone while the driver only suffered light injuries.

The other vehicle, also a pick-up truck, belongs to the Ministry of Health’s engineering division, where all four of its occupants sustained only light injuries.

At the scene, rescuers from the Betong fire station used a rescue tool to cut open the wrecked vehicle to extricate the injured female passenger from the front seat before being handed over to a waiting ambulance.

After ensuring that the area is safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 1.15pm.