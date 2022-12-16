121 4WDs in Kapit to distribute food aid to longhouses

KAPIT (Dec 16): A total of 121 four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles are currently here for the Charity Works Without Borders 9.0 project.

The 4WD club members from Kuching, Sri Aman, Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri are collaborating with non-governmental organisation Hope Place to distribute food packages to seven longhouses in Bukit Mabong District.

“Every year, we organise at least one charity drive. This year is the ninth trip since it was first introduced. We have been to Belaga, Baram, Kapit, Long Busang, Long Unai, Bario,” said participant Tuh Ching Hieng from Sibu.

“This time we visited Bukit Mabong District from Dec 14-18. We stopped at Rumah Ambu Unan, Rumah Umbar, Rumah James Saka, Rumah Ejan, Rumah Gesang, Rumah Nyawai, and Rumah Narok along Sungai Mujong and Baleh River.”

He added that there is a driver and two passengers in each vehicle.