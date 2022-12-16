15 representing Sabah in Malaysian Dance Festival

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 16): Fifteen Sabahans will be representing the State in the final round of the national-level Malaysian Dance Festival 2022 at Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur, from December 17 to 18.

Competing under the group name Pratama Legacy, they will be battling it out against seven other dance groups in two categories, namely Traditional Rampaian and Creative Ethnic dances.

For the former category, the group will be presenting Dendang Kasmaran, a name that comes from the fusion of three Malay dances which are Zapin, Inang and Joget.

For the latter, they will be demonstrating a performance titled Bogaya, which takes inspiration from the Talob Tagayo dance from the Dusun Kimaragang ethnic group.

Sabah Department for Culture and Arts deputy director Mohd Jumran bin Tambong hopes that the group will give it their all and represent Sabah to the fullest in the biannual competition.

“Pratama Legacy has been preparing for months after qualifying for this final round through first place in the State-level Malaysian Dance Festival 2022.

“This shows that they have been working hard and I am sure that they will make Sabah proud,” he said when met by reporters on Friday.

The male competitors in the group consists of Mohd Zulhafrizam Usman, Mohammad Amir Syahmi bin Romeo, Mohammad Danial bin Askal, Mohd Amerul Amir, Mohammad Yuzrie Mahrof, Jesper Paul John, and Mohd Aydiel Izzudin bin Mazri.

The female competitors are Nurul Izzah binti Kiran, Noreba Natasya binti Saibi, Rosmitha Rebecca Kanalius, Jysebell Esther binti Zeno, Dweany Lee Li Shuan, Vanessa William, and Ayesha Nina Norman.

Founded in 2012, Pratama Family have been actively competing in various dance contests and making a name for themselves in Sabah. After seven years, they changed their name to Pratama Legacy.