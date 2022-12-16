64 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 16): The number of Covid-19 new cases on Friday increased by 23 to 64, compared to 41 on the previous day.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this increase is in line with a higher positivity rate of 4.36 per cent with 1,468 test samples.

“Two districts recorded double-digit new infections, Kota Kinabalu with 14 cases and Penampang 13 cases.

“Meanwhile, 10 districts did not record any new infections during the past 24 hours,” he said.

Of the 64 cases recorded on Friday, 63 are in Category 1 and Category 2, while one case is in Category 5.