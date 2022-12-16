Abg Johari: Education is key to transform, uplift human capital

KUCHING (Dec 16): Education is key to transformation and a long term strategy to uplift human capital, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said as a result of education, Sarawak was able to improve and create new talent that is also at the same tempo with the transformation rate worldwide.

At the same time, he said, the younger generation also needs to master digital economy which is basically networking.

“After all that is what the ‘www’ is, ‘www’ is world wide web. You have to create that web, connecting among us and technology transcend racial barrier,” he said at the Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA) 21st anniversary celebration tonight.

As such, he encouraged young graduates in SDGA to chart new course or direction for the younger generation with what is going on throughout the world.

In this regard, he said that education is one of the objectives executed by SDGA which also included technology, and human capital and digital transformation.

He also said that today’s challenge is climate change, and noted the Batang Kali landslide tragedy in the peninsula.

“And all this catastrophe is a result of imbalance equation in the environment. We in Sarawak are very fortunate we took the step earlier.

“We want to sustain our development and we want to help cooling the environment, including green technology,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the event, Abang Johari also launched the SDGA’s Invent Space which is the SDGA’s new headquarters, and Centre for Innovation, Networking and Events located at TT3 Plaza here.