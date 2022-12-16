Abg Johari: Several MA63 matters can be resolved within a month

KUCHING (Dec 16): The Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said several matters in relation to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) can be resolved within a month.

He said among them are for the federal government to recognise the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) as a technical department, having a state representative in the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), and special grants under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

“There are certain things, which do not require constitutional amendments, we have already done (discussed) with Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

“These things include the recognition of the Sarawak JKR as technical department, having a representative in the IRB, and article 112D,” he told a press conference after the official launching of Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project – Phase 1 in Kota Samarahan today.

Sarawak had been pursuing negotiations for special grants entitled under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution through a joint consultative committee meeting under the Special Committee on MA63, in which it wanted a formula to be agreed upon by both the state and federal government.

Abang Johari during his campaign trail prior the 15th general election had repeatedly said that the Sarawak government wanted the state Public Works Department (JKR) to be recognised as a technical department to be entrusted with carrying out federal-funded projects in Sarawak, instead of the federal JKR.

He said Sarawak also wanted the state Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) and the state Drainage and Irrigation Department to be recognised as technical departments that will be entrusted to implement federal-funded projects, and the Head of State to have the power to appoint judicial commissioners of the High Court in Sarawak.

He said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had succeeded in pushing for the amendments to Article 1(2) and 160D(2) of the Federal Constitution to be passed in Parliament.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had recently entrusted Fadillah to sort out matters relating to the implementation of MA63 that do not require parliamentary approval within one month.