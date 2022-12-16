Agreement will strengthen economy – Shafie

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 16): Malaysia’s economy is expected to be stronger and brighter after a cooperation agreement was signed yesterday to support the Unity Government.

Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said he was interested in item number nine of the agreement.

“The matter is closely related to the spirit of 1963, which was the year Malaysia was formed, and it was embedded in the formation of a unity government.

“This is a historic day in Malaysia. I am confident that with this agreement we can further strengthen the political atmosphere in the country,” he said at the agreement signing ceremony at the Prime Minister’s office in Putrajaya on Friday.

The four major political party coalitions – Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) – and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) that form the Malaysian Unity Government signed the cooperation agreement to ensure political stability and drive the country’s economy.

It was signed by their respective secretaries general namely Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution (PH), Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir (BN), Datuk Masidi Manjun (GRS), Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (GPS), and Datuk Loretto Padua Jr (Warisan), which was also witnessed by the chairmen.

The chairmen, namely Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH), Datuk Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (BN), Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (GPS), Datuk Seri Shafie and Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (GRS) signed the agreement.

Shafie, who is also the Semporna Member of Parliament, said the agreement should not only be displayed locally but also internationally.

He said the existence of political stability would enable the country’s economic situation to stabilize.

“I believe this effort will enable unity to be achieved in Malaysia. At the same time, the importance of political stability will undoubtedly bring economic stability to Malaysia,” he said.