Altantuya’s family wins suit, awarded RM5 mln in damages

SHAH ALAM (Dec 16): The family of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu was today awarded RM5 million in damages by the High Court here over the woman’s death in 2006.

This was after Judge Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera allowed the suit filed by Altantuya’s parents, Dr Shaariibuu Setev and Altantsetseg Sanjaa as well as their two grandsons Mungunshagai Bayarjargal and Altanshagai Munkhtulga against former policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar, as well as Abdul Razak Baginda and the Malaysian government.

“I find the plaintiffs have successfully established their case against the first (Azilah), second (Sirul) and third defendants (Abdul Razak)

“As the fourth defendant (Malaysian government), I find that, by the facts of the law, the fourth defendant, as the employer, is vicariously liable for the unlawful actions of the first and second defendants, which were carried out in the capacities of police officers,” the judge said during an online proceeding.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit on June 4, 2007, claiming that the model’s death resulted in them suffering mental shock and psychological trauma, and sought compensation as well as exemplary and aggravated damages. — Bernama

