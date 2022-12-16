Anwar’s government can bring stability, say Sarawak and Sabah leaders

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government can bring stability to Malaysia and accelerate the economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Sarawak Parties Coalition (GPS) chairman Abang Johari said his coalition prioritised a stable federal government leading to strong economic growth, which was why it signed on to the memorandum of understanding involving the parties in the unity government.

“We trust [Anwar] to pursue our development agenda…” he said at a press conference after the signing of the MoU today.

Sabah People’s Coalition (GRS) chairman Hajiji lauded the MoU, which he said would ensure federalism and give his state hope of participating in the country’s overall growth and development.

“This is our goal and I am confident that the unity government led by the PM will be a strong government,” he said.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal also noted that the MoU contained a specific undertaking to honour the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

All of the country’s political coalitions except those in Perikatan Nasional and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang signed on to the MoE formalising support for Anwar’s government today. – Malay Mail