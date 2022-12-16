Bintulu Port presents trophies to media organisations

KUCHING (Dec 16): Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad presented trophies to media organisations during its ‘Glitz and Glamour’ media event here last night.

Group CEO Datuk Mohammad Medan Abdullah said he hoped the good relationship between the company and the media would continue to grow and remain harmonious.

“I am very sure that the respective media headquarters based in Kuching were also involved – be it directly or indirectly – in managing reports from Bintulu. Hence it is now timely for Bintulu Port to honour the media at state level,” he said about the annual event being held away from Bintulu for the first time.

He said the company will always recognise and appreciate the media’s service and good collaboration.

“No one can deny the role of the reporters is significant in national development and pace of modernisation. Like the old saying goes, ‘that the pen is mightier than the sword’, reporters indirectly contribute in providing perception to the people on any issue,” he said.

“In the context of Bintulu Port, the media has played the role of disseminating information about the company to the world, apart from promoting its activities and community outreach programmes.”

He said with the media’s strong support, Bintulu Port would continue to be a catalyst for industries and indirectly contribute towards elevating socioeconomic standards in Sarawak as well as Malaysia.

Trophies were presented to the State Information Department, Sarawak Public Communication Unit, Radio Televisyen Malaysia, Sarawak Media Group Sdn Bhd, The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo, Suara Sarawak, and New Sarawak Tribune.