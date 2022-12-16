Data leak: Authorities conduct inspection at AirAsia office

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 16): The Department of Personal Data Protection (JPDP) and Cybersecurity Malaysia (CSM) yesterday inspected the AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd office to assist in a probe into the data leak involving five million AirAsia passengers and staff.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said during the inspection, several documents and equipment were taken by JPDP and CSM officers for investigation purposes.

Speaking to the media after his first monthly assembly with the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) staff here today, Fahmi, when asked about the cause of the data leak, said he could not comment further as the investigation was still ongoing.

“All I can say is action has been taken and the investigation continues today,” he said.

In another development, Fahmi denied that he issued an order to ban preacher, Dr Ridhuan Tee Abdullah, from appearing on a television talk show, Forum Perdana Ehwal Islam, saying that the programme was not under his jurisdiction.

“No,” he said briefly when asked by reporters about the matter. — Bernama