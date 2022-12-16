Elderly man in Kuching loses RM100,000 to Macau Scam

KUCHING (Dec 16): An elderly man became the latest victim of a Macau Scam here after he was made RM100,000 poorer in a single day.

Padawan District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement today said the man, who is in his 60s, was contacted by the scammer on Dec 14 claiming that he was involved in money laundering and drug related cases in Pulau Pinang.

“The scammers who pretended to be police officers from the Penang Contingent Police Headquarters told the victim to give them his personal and banking information,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that the scammer told the victim that his name was used for a stationery company in Pulau Pinang and the company has a loan default of 15 months totalling to RM36,800.82.

The victim was also told that a court summons had been issued and the case needed to be immediately settled.

“The victim was then told that he is working together with a person named Tan Boon Huat for the money laundering and drug trafficking case,” Abang Zainal added.

To settle the case, the victim was told to provide his company’s and personal banking information to the scammers.

“The scammers also told the victim that police will not be arresting him as the investigations are currently ongoing,” he said.

The victim only realised something was amiss after he visited a police station on Dec 15 for clarification, and was told there that he was actually being scammed.

Meanwhile, the police advised the public to not panic when they received an unknown call, and not to transfer money or provide their banking details to these unknown callers.

“Instead, visit or call the nearest police station for advice,” said Abang Zainal.