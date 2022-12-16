Fahmi promises telcommunications Christmas joy for B40, M40 groups

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 16): The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) will announce good news related to telecommunication to help reduce the impact of the rising cost of living, especially for the B40 and M40 groups, before Christmas.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this would mainly involve internet and phone charges.

“Let’s wait for Santa Claus to come. But we are looking at the issues of internet and phone charges. Those are among the things I’m concerned about,” he told a press conference today after an assembly with the ministry’s staff.

Fahmi said numerous calls were made on social media for several matters to be scrutinised, especially in terms of costs and quality of service.

“I don’t see the issues being just about the price as connectivity and access are far more important,” he said.

Fahmi said some areas were facing service problems because not all mobile network operators (MNOs) were operating in the area involved.

“A study has been done so that an immediate and appropriate measure can be taken to help the people either in terms of price and quality of service,” he said adding that the survey by an enforcement agency also showed that 66 per cent of respondents wanted the government to focus on the cost of living.

Stating that KKD is also concerned about the problems involving 5G and 4G networks, Fahmi said he would emphasise the fact that “we don’t only want cheaper services, we want better services as well” in future meetings with telecommunication companies.

The assembly is the first for Fahmi since appointed as the Minister of Communications and Digital on Dec 5.

He said a series of town hall sessions would also be held to understand the problems faced by KKD staff to create a conducive environment to achieve the ministry’s objectives. — Bernama