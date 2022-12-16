Foreigner who raped, sexually assaulted teen in Bau gets 23 years’ jail along with caning

KUCHING (Dec 16): The Sessions Court here today sentenced an Indonesian man to a total of 23 years in prison and 15 strokes of the rotan for raping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl with special needs last October.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid convicted Mus Muliadi, 40, from Sangat Raas, Indonesia, on his own guilty plea and sentenced him to 15 years and 10 strokes of the rotan for rape under Section 376(2)(d) of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and caning upon conviction.

For the second charge of sexual assault under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Mus received eight years’ jail and five lashes.

The Section provides for up to 20 years’ jail and caning upon conviction.

Musli also ordered for the jail sentences to run concurrently as they were committed in the same transaction.

According to the charges, Mus raped and sexually assaulted the victim at a house in Bau around 3pm on Oct 4.

Based on the facts of case, the victim’s father lodged a police report when he was informed by his wife that their daughter had been raped by an unknown man.

Mus was eventually arrested by the police on Oct 7.

The investigation found that the victim has learning disabilities and a disabled persons (OKU) card, while Mus was her father’s friend.

On the day of the incident, Mus went to the victim’s house to send her some drinks and after noticing that her father was not home, he left the premises.

Mus then parked his motorcycle at a nearby bus stop and walked back to the victim’s house.

At around 3pm, Mus pulled down the victim’s pants, touched her private part, and raped her.

Following the victim’s screams, he fled the house.

The victim then told her mother about the incident.

During proceedings, Musli also ordered for Mus to undergo rehabilitative counseling during his detention as well as placed him under police supervision for a period of three years upon the expiry of his prison sentence.

DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi handled the prosecution while Mus was unrepresented by legal counsel.