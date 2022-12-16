Former minister says govt needs to ensure S’wak-peninsula flights more affordable

KUCHING (Dec 16): Former minister in the prime minister’s department Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has called on the government to look into making airfares more affordable for the people.

The former Santubong MP said this is particularly necessary for Malaysia Airlines’ Kuala Lumpur-Kuching flights.

“I would like to call on the government to look into the airfare rates of the national carrier’s (Malaysia Airlines) Kuala Lumpur-Kuching route to make it more affordable for more Malaysians, particularly Sarawakians,” he told The Borneo Post today when airing the grouses of travellers in general.

“Currently return flights for economy class on board MAS would easily cost more than RM2,000 – clearly a price tag many would find unaffordable.”

He pointed out that airlines provide the only mode of transportation connecting Sarawak to the peninsula.

This connectivity is important not only for socioeconomic reasons but also integration between the people from these two parts of the country, he said.

While acknowledging there are other airlines offering cheaper options, he claimed many Sarawakians prefer to use Malaysia Airlines because it is the national carrier.

“It gives them a sense of belonging of being part of Malaysia. And because of its role as a national carrier, Malaysia Airlines too has a social responsibility to provide safe, quality, and reliable air services for the people in Sarawak. It should not all about money and profitability,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said the government as well as the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) should look seriously into this matter to effectively come up with a solution.

“This is not something that they should simply turn a blind eye. To the people of Sarawak, this is a serious matter and, I believe this issue has many times been highlighted by Sarawak leaders, representing the overall sentiment of the people there,” he stressed.

“For the sake of unity and goodwill, I hope Mavcom would do something to revise the airfare. As mentioned earlier, they have an obligation to serve the people in Sarawak. It is not just about profitability. Sarawak has all the while been active and supportive to the overall nation building process of Malaysia. I feel it is time for the government to start giving more attention to the plight of the rakyat (people) from this part of the country.”