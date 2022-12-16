Former Sabah Railway Department engineer acquitted, discharged

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 16): A 62-year-old former chief civil engineer of the Sabah Railway Department was freed by the Sessions Court here on Friday from five money laundering charges.

In his reserved decision, judge Abu Bakar Manat acquitted and discharged Ismail Ahmad after a full trial and ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt against Ismail.

The five charges against Ismail, who is now a pensioner, stated that he had money in his bank account and his sons’ bank accounts allegedly from unlawful activities.

The alleged offences were committed at several bank branches at the city and in Putatan between April 24 and July 14, 2016.

The five charges were under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The prosecution had called 24 witnesses to testify against Ismail who was represented by counsel PJ Perira and Dominic Chew.

Ismail who was the sole defence witness, had opted to give his evidence under oath during his defence.