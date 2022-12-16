Gohtong Jaya landslide: Death toll rises to eight, search-and-rescue ongoing

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 16): Eight people have been found dead following an early morning landslide at a campsite in Gohtong Jaya, Genting Highlands near the Father’s Organic Farm.

The National Disaster Management Agency said a total of 92 victims have been recovered with 53 survivors so far as at 9.15am.

It added that seven are injured.

The search-and-rescue operation is ongoing.

The first reported fatalities were a woman and a boy, several news outlets announced this morning, citing information from the police and the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

Several ministers have taken to social media to express their sadness at news of the landside.

Among them was Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil who also prayed for the search-and-rescue mission’s success.

In the same tweet, he tagged Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad as well as Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming.

“@niknazmi @NgaKorMing will be going to the site of the incident this morning,” Fahmi tweeted.

Earlier this morning, Bernama reported that searchers have rescued 37 people but believed there were 60 more trapped in the rubble.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said firefighters began arriving at the scene at about 3am after receiving a distress call at 2.24am.

The fire teams included from the Kuala Kubu Bharu, Rawang, Genting Highlands, Sentosa, Ampang, Pandan, Kota Anggerik, Kajang and Andalas rescue and fire stations.

He said the landslide near the organic farm had fallen on a campsite close to the road.

“According to the police, there are 100 people at the campsite who are likely to be victims of the landslide.

“The search and rescue mission for the victims is being carried out with the STORM team,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Malay Mail