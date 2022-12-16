Huang says he has quit as logging firm director

KUCHING (Dec 16): Deputy Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii has assured that he had relinquished his position as director in the logging firm MM Golden (M) Sdn Bhd on Dec 6.

He told Malaysiakini that this move was in response to the accusations of conflict of interest on his position in the logging firm which allegedly had implicated the indigenous people in Baram from its illegal logging activities.

“By Dec 6, I signed the documents and passed them to the audit firm, who will then give them to the lawyers before sending them to SSM (Companies Commission of Malaysia).

“If SSM does not sight these documents, the names cannot be changed. I promise that I have resigned and the documents are already there.

“I have followed the law, what people say is their issue. We do not want to hide, because it will only cause problems later,” the Sarikei MP clarified.

Malaysiakini also revealed that Huang’s eldest daughter, Qian Wen, was also appointed as a director of MM Golden on Sept 16, 2018. They are both shareholders, with Huang’s holding 99.5 per cent and the latter 0.5 per cent.

Huang’s move came after the Association for the Protection of Natural Heritage of Malaysia (Peka) raised its concern over his appointment in the Cabinet as deputy minister of Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate, questioning how he can benefit Malaysians given the two conflicting roles he holds in both the logging firm and in the government.

The controversy was first highlighted in 2016 by Sarawak Report.

At that time, Huang was contesting in the state elections as the then Sarawak Barisan Nasional candidate for Repok.

The report alleged MM Golden was behind the logging activities of the controversial Baram dam site development project.

The project was later cancelled in March 2016 following the decision of villagers of Long Keseh, Long Na’ah, and Long Tap to file gazettes for the Baram Dam against the government.

Despite Huang’s move to relinquish his directorship from the logging firm, environmental activists and advocates were still doubtful over his role in the ministry.

Persatuan Aktivis Sahabat Alam (Kuasa) said they were not convinced if Huang had the potential to contribute to the reform agenda towards sustainable management of the environment and natural resources given his controversial involvement in the construction of the Baram dam.

Huang, however, had denied the allegations by Sarawak Report.