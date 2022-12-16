Illegal lottery tickets land Indonesian man in Kuching jail

KUCHING (Dec 16): An Indonesian man was sentenced to two months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday for having illegal lottery tickets.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence against Edi Yanto, 21, from Pontianak, Indonesia after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

He was also ordered to refer to the Malaysian Immigration Department upon the expiry of his imprisonment sentence.

The offence was committed at an eatery in Pending Height, Jalan Pending here at around 5pm on Dec 1.

According to the facts of the case, a police team raided the premises and detained Edi on suspicion of being involved in illegal lottery activity.

The police also seized a mobile phone containing digits believed to be illegal lottery numbers and cash amounting to RM58.

It was later confirmed by an expert that the mobile phone contained lottery numbers.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Edi was unrepresented by a counsel.