Indonesian woman jailed 5 months for entering S’wak illegally

KUCHING (Dec 16): An Indonesian woman from Singkawang, Indonesia, has been sentenced to five months in jail by the Sessions Court here yesterday for entering the state illegally.

Vui Ni, 24, pleaded guilty before Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman who also ordered her to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving her sentence. Her sentence takes effect from the day of her arrest.

Vui was charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act, which carries a fine of not less than RM10,000 or jail not exceeding five years or both, upon conviction.

She committed the offence at a condominium in Jalan Petanak here around 7.50pm on Dec 4.

Based on the facts of case, police raided the premises on suspicion that an offence under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002) was being committed.

Investigation found that Vui had entered Malaysia without travel documents and the Immigration Department also revealed that there was no recent record of her entry to the state.

In mitigation, Vui appealed for a lenient sentence as this was her first offence and told the court that she came to the state to work.

DPP Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff prosecuted while Vui was unrepresented by a legal counsel.