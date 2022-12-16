Judge will continue to hear watergate scandal trial

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 16): The presiding judge for the money laundering trial of a former state Water Department director and two others will continue to hear the case despite an order to be transferred to Muar, Johor in January next year.

Sessions Court judge Abu Bakar Manat, who called parties for virtual case management via Zoom from the Kota Kinabalu Court Complex on Friday, said that the purpose of calling them was to inform that despite his transfer order will take effect on January 2, 2023, the Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak (CJSS) had instructed him to continue to hear the case until the completion of the trial for Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 59, Fauziah Hj Piut, 57, and Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, 68.

Apart from that, it was also to discuss with parties on suitable trial dates to expedite the trial and to ensure smooth hearing of the case.

The court then fixed 21 days between January and April 2023 for the continuation of the trial.

The trial date on January 11-13 which was fixed previously will be maintained.

The additional dates will be on February 1-3 and 22-24, March 7-10 and 28-31 and April 11-14.

When the judge asked the prosecution how many witnesses are left to be called for the trial, deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat said that they have about 15 more comprising seven short witnesses and eight long witnesses.

Mahadi also explained that the prosecution will need time to do exhibits identification which are kept at the vault room at the state Bank Negara and to visit crime scenes with the locations to be decided later.

Mahadi said that from his discussions with investigation officers involved in this case, they will need at least 15 to 20 days to complete the trial for prosecution’s stage.

Counsel Marcel Jude Joseph, who represented Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah raised no objection and said that he is available after January 17, 2023 and onwards while in February 2023, he could seek adjournment for other case he handles taking into account the urgency of this trial.

Meanwhile, counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, who represented Lim, suggested that the prosecution to finish with the formal witnesses first and after that to call the long and controversial witnesses.

Tan also suggested for the exhibits identification at the vault room and visiting the crime scenes to be done at the end of the prosecution’s stage trial.

In reply, Mahadi said that on which witnesses to be called first, he could not decide on that matter instead the prosecution will produce witness based on which one is ready.

On November 1, the same court had put off the trial pending an official instruction from CJSS on who will be the presiding judge to further hear the trial.

November 1 was supposed to be the continuation trial of the case until November 3 and the prosecution had at that time was ready with one witness on standby for the trial.

Previously, the trial was also postponed and it was reported that the prosecution on that particular day was unable to call their star witness and 12 individuals for identification as Marcel Jude was hospitalised.

Ag Mohd Tahir, Fauziah and Lim were tried for money laundering offences involving cash and huge amount of bank savings as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges while Fauziah 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUA) 2001.

Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah were committed at his office here, a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

Apart from Mahadi, deputy public prosecutor Zander Lim also handled the trial while counsel Baldev Singh and Karpaljit Singh also represented Lim.

The prosecution has so far produced 28 witnesses comprising bankers, government officers and public since the trial commenced on May 7, 2018.