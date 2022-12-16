King, Queen express condolences to families of Batang Kali landslide victims

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 16): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed their condolences to all the families of the victims who perished in the landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor early today.

In a posting on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page, Their Majesties also expressed sadness over the tragedy and hoped that the families would be patient and resolute in facing such a challenging and sad moment.

“Their Majesties also pray that the souls of the victims, if they were Muslims, to be blessed and placed among the righteous and the pious,” the posting read.

The King and Queen also expressed the highest gratitude and appreciation to the members of departments and agencies involved in the search and rescue operations and hoped that the operations would run smoothly and safely.

“Their Majesties also pray that Allah would ease everything for the rescue team and that the victims who are still trapped can be rescued as soon as possible,” it said.

As of 5pm, the death toll had reached 18 victims with 15 more still missing. – Bernama