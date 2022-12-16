Lanang MP: Missing in action contractor urged to come clean, refund house buyers

SIBU (Dec 16): Some 20 buyers falling victim to sick housing projects yesterday turned up at Lanang Democratic Action Party (DAP) Service Centre to seek Lanang MP Alice Lau’s help.

A total of 89 police reports had since been filed against the contractor who was believed to have gone into hiding, of which four of the police reports were made in Selangor, 30 in Kuching, 25 in Bintulu, 16 in Miri and 14 in Sibu.

The housing construction company which initially operated nationwide had since closed down and this affected some 200 house buyers who had made upfront payment amounting to several millions of ringgit to the company.

Lau urged the contractor for the project to come clean and said the victims ought to know what actually had happened to the housing scheme.

“The victims are all worried. If they continue to pay, they may end up losing more but if they stop paying, the housing project may never be completed,” she said.

“The contractor ought to come out and explain to the victims what is going on to solve their worries once and for all,” she stressed.

Lau said she would be writing to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili urging him to look into the problem and also to the Inspector General of Police as well as the Minister of Home Ministry as this issue falls under its jurisdiction.

She added that the relevant ministries should take this issue seriously as it involved lots of victims, majority of them being in the B40 group.

Under the affordable housing scheme, the victims had provided their own land and applied for the housing company to build the houses which range from RM115,000 to RM130,000 per unit.

The house buyers were required to pay six months in advance prior to construction, to which some of the victims had even made full payment although the houses were nowhere in sight, Lau disclosed.

“Something is wrong somewhere and the authorities should immediately open an investigation paper to look into these irregularities,” Lau said.

She revealed that some victims who confronted the housing company were provided with a letter and were told to sign the letter to agree with the postponement of the project.

“This is very unfair to the victims. Anyway, we are told by our lawyers that all these letters are deemed invalid and could not be used in court,’ she said.

Lau said the scheme started in May 2021 and initially, it was working well and managed to build many affordable houses for the people from B40.

‘That earned the trust and confidence from the buyers before more chipped in to join the scheme, hoping to use their own piece of land to have their own affordable house.

The company, however, dropped a bombshell when they issued a letter on Oct 22, 2022, saying it was contemplating taking measures to ensure its financial stability and therefore decided to close down all its sales office permanently, effective Oct 22.

The offices that closed down included those in Kedah, Johor, Selangor, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and in Sarawak including Kuching, Sibu (two offices) Bintulu and Miri.

Many victims then scrambled to seek answers as to why the branches were closing down but all of them were still kept in the dark.

Lau urged the person-in-charge of the company to come forward and refund the money to the victims if they do not want to build the houses.

On a related matter, Lau said the victims should refrain from venting their anger and frustration against the regional manager of the housing company Sia Ai Kiew, whom she regarded as also the victim of circumstances.

“Sia is also a victim herself when she found out that her EPF, Socso was not paid to her since May.

“She has also lodged a police report to protect herself from being threatened by the victims and also complaints to the Labour Department on issues pertaining to the contractor’s misdeeds,” Lau explained.