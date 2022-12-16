Lee: First-, last-mile connectivity to be provided for ART commuters

KUCHING (Dec 16): First- and last-mile connectivity will be developed for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) service to provide commuters with comfort and convenience, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He explained for this purpose, hydrogen feeder buses will serve areas within 2km of each station, although Sarawak Metro, which is implementing the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project, will consider expanding the service according to demand in future.

He said Sarawak Metro has also been in talks with various players in the local transport industry on ways to further improve first- and last-mile connectivity.

“This first- and last-mile connectivity is crucial in order to realise the full potential of the ART service and I am pleased that Sarawak Metro is looking at this matter very seriously.

“With the ART service in place, our public transport system in the future will also be more socially-inclusive by ensuring that people with disabilities will have better access to a modern and efficient public transport system.

“This means putting in place the necessary facilities that will make it easier for everyone to commute with comfort and convenience,” he said during the official launching of the KUTS project – Phase 1 in Kota Samarahan today.

Lee said the safety of passengers and of other road users would always be their number one priority.

He assured that the ministry will also look into all safety aspects for the KUTS project, not only during the construction phase of the project but also more crucially, the operations phase.

“With my ministry tasked with the great responsibility of ensuring the successful implementation of the KUTS Project, we are looking very seriously at all issues related to safety, especially with regard to the conditions of mixed traffic for the ART in the future,” he said.

To address the issues of traffic congestion, particularly in Kota Samarahan, Lee said his ministry was looking at various viable solutions.

He said this means that the issue would have to be addressed not just by one ministry, but also various agencies at both state and federal level, working in tandem to ensure that the people of Kota Samarahan can continue to enjoy good quality of life.

“And I am happy to note that for Kota Samarahan, apart from the KUTS Project and the ART system, the government is also looking at the option of installing smart traffic lights, under the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway traffic light project.

“I am pleased to note that Sarawak Metro is working closely with JKR Sarawak to ensure that the smart traffic light system and ART system will work seamlessly for the benefit of all commuters and road users in the future,” he said.