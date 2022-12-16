Lee: Mavcom to look into RM1,629 one-way KL-Kch airfare issue

SIBU (Dec 16): Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has communicated with the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kassim on the RM1,629 one-way Kuala Lumpur-Kuching economy airfare recently.

“And the executive chairman has been in communication with me, when I talk about the example of that airfare (priced at) RM1,629. He texted me asking for details.

“I have sent him all the details already. So, they will be looking into it,” Lee told a press conference here today, while waiting for the arrival of the inaugural Singapore-Sibu direct flight.

On Dec 14, Lee had suggested that federal authorities look into increasing the number of flights between the peninsula and Sarawak in view of the school holidays and festive seasons, as well as to consider fixing maximum airfares.

In making the suggestion, he said it was shocking to receive a complaint that the one-way Kuala Lumpur-Kuching economy airfare that morning was RM1,629.

During the press conference here today, Lee also disclosed about a meeting with AirAsia representatives on flights within Sarawak.

“During festive occasions such as school holidays, Christmas, Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri – there is a need to increase (the number of) flights. Of course, the other alternative is to have a bigger aircraft for example, they can use Airbus 330 (which) can take in about 300 passengers – flying to Kuching, Miri and Sibu.

“This is one way to increase the passenger load – passengers coming to Sarawak because (representatives of) AirAsia was explaining to me just now that at the moment they are still having a shortage of aircrafts.

“Only about half of the aircraft (fleet) are flying at the moment because of MCO (Movement Control Order) previously – (the other half) have not been flying this while. So, still under service and maintenance,” he said.

Lee suggested that perhaps, to make up for the shortage of aircrafts, the airline could make use of bigger aircrafts if they have them in their fleet.

“I hope we will find ways and means to resolve this problem for our people in Peninsula or Sabah coming back here to Sarawak for festive occasions,” he said, adding that low cost airlines’ airfare operates on dynamic pricing mechanism.

“The earlier you purchase, the lower the fare and sometimes, you can even get zero fare.”

According to Lee, he has suggested to Mavcom to look into capping of airfare to avoid it being priced too high.

He further recalled that his ministry had written to all the airlines to increase their flights or to use bigger aircrafts when passenger load is very heavy.

“I will be also meeting the airlines. Today, I met with AirAsia and this coming week, I will meet with other airlines for example MYAirline – they are flying Kuala Lumpur-Kuching.

“And I will be talking to them whether they will fly Kuching, Sibu within Sarawak. And also meet up with firefly and MAS – all the airlines that fly to Sarawak,” he said.

He added that in order to support the movement of people and industry activities, the Sarawak Ministry of Transport has also written and proposed to all airlines serving in the state to increase their flight frequencies and continue offering reasonable airfare especially with the coming of major festive season and celebrations in Sarawak, namely Christmas, New Year 2023 and Chinese New Year.

“We trust that this will help to lighten the financial burden faced by the public and keep the momentum going for tourist activities, movement of goods and people,” he said.

Additionally, he said that he is making arrangements to meet with federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke on transport related matters in Sarawak including airport facilities, flights and so on.

Lee also hoped that the new federal government would pay special attention to airports in Sarawak.