MAHB allocates RM8 mln for maintenance, repair of Sibu Airport facilities for 2023

SIBU (Dec 16): Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) has allocated about RM8 million for 2023 for the maintenance and repair of Sibu Airport’s facilities including the purchase of a new fire tender (fire engine), said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He pointed out that airport facilities are very important because the airport is the first point of contact for tourists.

“We had our meeting just now (with MAHB senior general manager Kamaruzaman Razali) on the airport facilities in Sarawak, namely Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu.

“This is one of the issues that have always been raised by our passengers, for example, the issue in Kuching – the international passengers – Gate 7 there. The moment they cleared immigration security, they go inside the boarding lounge, they can’t get out and complain because sometimes the flight is delayed.

“And of course, we discussed about Sibu. I think for next year, (Sibu Airport) will get a new fire tender costing about RM4 million and maintenance such as rewiring and so on. MAHB is allocating about RM8 million for maintenance and repair and also, purchase of new fire tender,” he told a press conference here today, while waiting for the arrival of the inaugural Singapore-Sibu direct flight.

He said he was made to understand that the new purchase will replace the old one which is more than 20 years old.

Lee also touched on the aero bridges in Miri and Bintulu, noting episodes of breaking down, adding that these were among the complaints that he had received from passengers and brought up during the discussion.

“I hope Malaysia Airports will have more budget to upgrade all the facilities.”

Meanwhile, met after the press conference, Kamaruzaman told The Borneo Post that Sibu Airport currently has three fire tenders.

“Two of the three are new ones. We are getting a new one to replace the old one and after that, all three are new ones,” he said.

With the availability of Singapore-Sibu direct flight, Lee encouraged more entrepreneurs and the business community in the central region to seize this opportunity to market their products to Singapore.

“Singapore is one of Sarawak’s key trading partners, where Sarawak exports to Singapore in 2021 was at RM1.28 billion compared to only RM1 billion in 2020. Imports from the republic increased to RM1.7 billion in 2021 compared to RM1.17 billion in 2020.

“Although the number of visitors from Singapore to Sarawak has decreased tremendously due to the Covid-19 pandemic especially in 2020 and 2021, Sarawak’s has received 46,340 passengers from January to September 2022 through the Singapore-Sarawak flights to Kuching and Miri.

“In the months to come, with the Singapore-Sibu flights we anticipate the number of travellers and visitors coming from Singapore and overseas to Sarawak will increase,” he said.

Later, Lee, joined by Kamaruzaman, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Senator Robert Lau and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, welcomed passengers of the inaugural Singapore-Sibu flight.

The AirAsia aircraft arriving from Singapore received a water cannon salute upon touching down at Sibu Airport at 6.15pm.