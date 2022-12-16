Miri archers show supremacy at Sarawak Indoor Archery Championship

SIBU (Dec 16): Miri archers staged an almost clean sweep of titles in the 17th Sarawak Indoor Archery Championship 2022 concluded at Sibu Indoor Stadium yesterday.

With the exception of Men’s recurve team won by Pemasa Sibu, Miri took the remaining titles — Women’s recurve team, Men’s and Women’s recurve individual, Men’s and Women’s compound team, Men’s and Women’s compound individual, Barebow mix and individual.

In Men’s recurve team, Pemasa Sibu comprised of Eason Lau, Louis Wong and Melvin Tieh put on a brave front to beat Pemasa Miri comprising of Cecil Nathaneal, Goi Nixin and Holden Yip.

The bronze medal went to X-Tune A, also from Miri.

The women’s recurve team went to X-Tune A from Miri, followed by Pemasa Miri A and Pemasa Miri B.

In the Men’s compound individual, Sharizhan Jaafar took the title, followed by Khairul Fadhly Jalalulin and Josiah Hong.

In the Men’s recurve, Cecil Nathaniel from Miri scored six points to beat the challenger Goi Nixin who secured two points. Eason Lau was third.

Joey Tan from Miri took the title in the Women’s recurve individual, followed by Zakrah Mohd Feroz Khan and Eunice Kong.

In Men’s compound team, Miri’s X-Tune shoot down 225 point to lift the title, followed by Pemasa Miri on 212 points.

The third placing went to Pemasa Kapit.

In Women’s compound team, Miri X-Tune B won the title, followed by X-Tune B and X-Tune A.

Lau Hung King from Miri nailed down six points to emerge champion in Barebow individual, followed by Brandon Chai and Mohd Nazri Nazmi Mohd Riza.

In Barebow Mix, Pemasa Miri A took the title, followed by Assyakirin Traditional Moden and Pemasa Miri B.

A total of 260 archers from throughout the state took part in the four-day championship.

Pemasa Miri sent the biggest contingent with 81 players, followed by Miri X-Tune with 59 archers, KIAA (29), Pemasa Sibu (23), SMK Bandar Sarikei (12), Defeder Archery Club, Kuching 912), Pemasa kapit (9), SMK Bukit Lima, ATMA and SJK Chung Hwa Archery Club, Lawas (five each).